Ex-minister Pitchandi is TN assembly pro-tem Speaker

Tamil Nadu governor BanwarilalPurohit on Saturday appointed former Minister K Pitchandi aspro-tem Speaker of the state legislative assembly.

Pitchandi, who represents the Kilpennathur assemblyconstituency in Tiruvannamalai district,will take the oathof office on May 10.

He will administer the oath of office to all thenewly elected members the following day.

He served as DMK deputy whip in 2016.

