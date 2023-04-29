Every village to be connected with 4G by 2024: Devusinh Chauhan

All uncovered villages will be covered with 4G network by 2024, minister of state for telecom Devusinh Chauhan said on Saturday.

Speaking to PTI, Chauhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continuously motivates everyone to do more and his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episodes further inspires to take government projects and services to people at the last mile.

”If we talk about 4G saturation project, about 38,000-40,000 villages don’t have signal. Prime Minister says that you have done good work but reach out to every home. We have kept target to complete 4G saturation by 2024,” Chauhan said.

He was speaking to mark the celebration of 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ scheduled for broadcast on Sunday.

The minister said that 4G network in all uncovered villages will lead to socio-economic transformation and bridge digital divides.

”It will bring a lot of socio-economic transformation in villages where 4G signals will reach. Citizen standing at last mile will be able to check accountability of government once he is digitally connected. Connecting villages digitally in a way means connecting people with democratic values,” Chauhan said.

The Union Cabinet had approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages across the country at a total cost of Rs 26,316 crore in July 2022.

The project will provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas.

The project has a provision to include 20 per cent additional villages on account of rehabilitation, new-settlements, withdrawal of services by existing operators etc.

In addition, 6,279 villages having only 2G and 3G connectivity shall be upgraded to 4G.

The project will be executed by BSNL using indigenously developed 4G technology stack and will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

The project cost of Rs 26,316 crore includes capex (capital expenditure) and 5-year opex (operational expenditure).

Besides covering villages to under 4G saturation project, the government has been running a drive to connect unconnected villages through private firms as well as state-owned telecom firm BSNL by providing financial support under USOF schemes.

The minister said that about 2.5 lakh villages have been connected with optical fibre and 4 lakh villages will be connected with high-speed broadband network soon.

”In Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister has talked about digitisation and Digital India. We are working based on inspiration received from him,” Chauhan said.

