Elusive leopard trapped in cage

Coimbatore, Jan 22 ( A leopard, which was moving around in an abandoned godown in the city for the last five days, fell in one of the traps placed by Forest department in the wee hours of Saturday, much to the relief of residents.

The carnivore, which was moving around the area covering B K Pudur, Kuniyamuthur and Sugunapuram for the last two months, killing a few dogs in the process, was spotted in the godown five days ago.

On information, Forest department personnel placed three cages at the entrance and exit gates of the godown and spread nets in the open space to prevent it from running out.

In order to attract the big cat to the cages, some meat and water was kept inside the cages. However, the three-year old played hide and seek, by coming near the cage and running back.

Advertisement

A plan to tranquilise it was also dropped considering the situation inside the godown.

Though the Forest department was confident of catching the animal by Tuesday night, it gave the staff the slip, testing the patients of officials.

To the much relief of Forest and police department officials and also residents of the area, the leopard was found in one of the traps in the wee hours, department sources said.

The leopard appears to be in fine condition and will be released into jungles in the district, they said. PTI NVM SS SS

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)