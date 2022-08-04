ED again issues notice to ex-Kerala minister Thomas Isaac

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again served a notice to senior CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac seeking his appearance before it in connection with its probe into alleged violations in the financial dealings of KIIFB when he was the Kerala finance minister in the previous LDF government, sources said on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, CPI(M)-run TV “Kairali News” said Isaac has been directed to appear before the federal agency on August 11.

Isaac has not reacted to the fresh notice.

Earlier, the ED had served a notice to the senior Marxist leader in the second week of July seeking his appearance before it on July 19. He, however, did not appear before the probe agency, saying he had to attend classes at a party-run institute in Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertisement

Then, Isaac had termed the ED notice to him as a political move by the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that it was misusing all investigation agencies for its political gains.

He had said before the last Assembly election, the ED, the CAG and even the Income Tax Department was after the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

“Then what happened? KIIFB is the primary agency of the state government for financing large and critical infrastructure projects and had last year raised Rs 2,150 crore through its debut masala bond issue as part of its plan to mobilise Rs 50,000 crore to fund large and critical infrastructure projects in the southern state.” Isaac had written on his Facebook page reacting to the first ED notice.

He had also detailed the positive impact of KIIFB in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)