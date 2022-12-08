Easwaran likely cover for injured Rohit

India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be called as injured skipper Rohit Sharmas replacement for the upcoming two Test series against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram on December 14. Skipper Rohit, who valiantly tried to save the ODI series despite a left thumb dislocation, is likely to be out of the Test series.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored back to back hundreds in ongoing A Test series and is an opener. In all likelihood, he will join the squad in Chattogram after finishing his second A Test in Sylhet,” a senior BCCI source told

