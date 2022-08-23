Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Jammu region

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit the Jammu region on Tuesday, officials said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 2.20 am, was 61 km east of Katra area, they said.

Katra houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills.

The officials said the quake hit at latitude 33.07 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

