Drunk youths attacked my car, alleges AAP MLA Haji Yunus

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Mustafabad Haji Yunus on Saturday (August 27) alleged that some “anti-social elements” who were in a “drunken state” attacked his car in which his son and daughters were travelling.

A case has been registered in this connection, the Delhi Police said. The incident took place in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area following which Yunus took to Twitter to narrate the incident.

“My car was attacked by some anti-social elements, in which my son and daughters were sitting. Five youths in a drunken state were in a white Scorpio car, they stopped my car and misbehaved with the family members! @CPDelhi please take cognizance of this @LtGovDelhi,” he tweeted in Hindi.

A senior police officer said an incident was reported in which some people who were in a white Scorpio car had an argument with a person named Mohammad Unesh near Shastri Park chowk.

No scuffle or manhandling occurred between both the parties. At the time of the incident, MLA Haji Yunus was not present in the car, police said. Yunus also posted a video in his tweet.

In the purported video, the Scorpio car is seen parked in front of the victims car. One person is seen knocking on the window on the drivers side following which a heated argument ensues between them.

A case under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered and investigation is in progress, the officer said.

It has emerged that the white Scorpio is registered in Noida, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)