Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital here on Sunday morning after experiencing breathlessness, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said.

Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital around 8.30 AM. “He was unwell today morning and had breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigations,” Banu told

