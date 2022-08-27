Didnt have courage to leave my career in Telugu cinema for Bollywood: Ramya Krishnan

Actor Ramya Krishnan says her short stint in Bollywood made her evaluate her choices as a performer and pushed her to divert her attention towards the South film industry.

Krishnan made her acting debut in 1983 with Tamil film Vellai Manasu and in a career spanning close to four decades, she has acted in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

In Hindi cinema, Krishnan featured in Dayavan, Parampara, Khalnayak, Chaahat, Banarasi Babu and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

None of the films did well (here) and I was already a star or a leading heroine in Telugu industry. So I didnt have the guts to leave that industry and come and fight my battle (in Hindi cinema). I didnt have the courage to give it all away, Krishnan told

