Demolition of twin towers lesson for all stakeholders, say industry experts

The demolition of Supertechs twin towers in Noida is a lesson for all stakeholders in the real estate industry that accountability will be fixed if they violate building laws, according to industry leaders.

The state regulatory authorities under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 should be more empowered to take action against defaulters and protect consumers interest, they added. Supertechs twin towers Apex and Ceyane — part of its Emerald Court project in Noida — were safely demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court had ordered their razing. More than 3,700 kgs of explosives were used in the massive exercise.

“This decision is symbolic of the New India that we are living in, which is all about best practices, governance and following the law. We stand by the authorities and Supreme Court in this decision,” CREDAI (National) President Harsh Vardhan Patodia told

