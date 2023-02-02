Delhi records a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius; AQI remains moderate

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was recorded at 83 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 187 at 9 am, which is in the moderate category. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)