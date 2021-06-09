Decision on free vaccination appropriate but late: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday welcomed the Centres announcement on free vaccines to all above 18 years of age, but called it a “delayed decision”.

She asked the central government to stay away from politics and focus on vaccinating the public against coronavirus.

“After the second wave of coronavirus proved to be very lethal, the Centres decision of free vaccination for all from June 21 is a late but appropriate step. The BSP has been demanding it from the beginning. Now this work needs to be done with great diligence,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

She said intensive vaccination is the only solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Denial and negligence from this is unjustified and can be fatal. Stay away from politics, accusations, taking credit and work promptly towards vaccinating people. Now without wasting time, it is necessary to pay attention to this by rising above party politics,” the BSP chief tweeted.

Addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the central government will provide free vaccines to states for all above 18 years starting June 21.

