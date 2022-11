De Bruyne, Belgium need 2nd chance to impress at World Cup

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne knew he didnt play well in his teams opening World Cup game. He said as much when he accepted the man of the match award.

“I dont know why I got the trophy,” De Bruyne said. “Maybe its because of my name.” With De Bruyne looking to improve after the unimpressive 1-0 win over Canada, Belgium has a second chance against Morocco on Sunday to show why it is the No. 2-ranked team in the world behind Brazil .

This could also be the last World Cup chance for many on the highly-rated Belgian squad, as the “golden generation” has often been reminded in the runup to Qatar. The spine of the team De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Axel Witsel, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois are all in their 30s.

Coach Roberto Martinez, who said the performance against Canada was one of Belgiums worst since hes been in charge, might be tempted to bring in fresh faces against Morocco.

Martinez would dearly love to bring back powerful striker Romelu Lukaku, who missed the Canada opener with a left thigh injury and is doubtful for the entire group stage. Some Belgian media has been reporting that Belgiums record goal-scorer could make an earlier-than-expected return against the Moroccans at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Morocco will be less fazed at the prospect of trying to contain De Bruyne having already succeeded at subduing another of the worlds best midfielders in Luka Modric.

A 0-0 draw with 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia in their first Group F game was a promising start to the World Cup for Morocco and especially for coach Walid Regragui, who had less than three months to prepare his team having only been hired at the end of August. He had coached Morocco in just three friendly games before entering the World Cup. Compare that to Zlatko Dalics five years in charge of Croatia. Or Martinezs six years with Belgium.

The World Cup schedule gave Morocco a daunting start with 2018 runners-up Modric and Croatia followed by De Bruyne and Belgium, who finished third in that last World Cup. But the point against Croatia provided a real confidence-booster.

“Arriving in these conditions is not easy, but I accepted the challenge,” Regragui said. And the Croatia result “made us believe,” he added. AP SSCSSC

