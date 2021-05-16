Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai civic body moves 580 COVID-19 patients

The Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres inthe city as a precautionary measure after India MeteorologicalDepartment warned that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass closeto the city, a BMC official said on Sunday.

The BMC on Saturday night shifted 580 patients fromBKC (243), Dahisar (183) and Mulund (154) jumbo Covid carefacilities to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, theofficial said.

Officials are also contemplating a possible shut downof the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as a precautionary measurebecause of IMDs announcement that the cyclone may pass closeto the city on Sunday.

The BMC had on Friday alerted city hospitals to avoidlast-minute confusion over beds and availability of oxygendevices.

Suburban rail services in Mumbai will operate onSunday, the official said.

The IMD on Saturday night said the cyclonic stormTauktae, the first to hit the Indian Coast this year, hasintensified into a “severe cyclonic storm” and is headingtowards the coast of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Damanand Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The IMD had said the storm is likely to pass theMumbai coast late Saturday or early Sunday from a distance, sominimal damage is expected. It will, however, cause gustywinds and heavy rain in a few places in Mumbai, Thane andPalghar.

The IMD had also informed the BMC that Mumbai is notin the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, asit will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effectis likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.

The BMC has asked ward officers to ensure hoardings donot fall on the road and to remove them if they fall. The 24ward officers have been told to be ready with manpower andequipment and prepare shelter homes in case people living nearlow-lying areas need to be relocated, the official said.

The cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards andcross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya aroundMay 18 with wind speed gusting up to 175 kmph, the IMD said.

On Saturday night, the storm was around 220 km south-southwest of Panaji and 590 km south-southwest of Mumbai,resulting in heavy rainfall, gusty winds and thunderstorms inRatnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

