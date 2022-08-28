CyberX9 says data of 20 million postpaid customers of Vodafone Idea exposed; telco denies claim

Multiple vulnerabilities in the system of telecom operator Vodafone Idea has exposed the call data records of around 20 million postpaid customers, cyber security research firm CyberX9 said in a report. Vodafone Idea (Vi), however, said there was no data breach and potential vulnerability in its billing communication was immediately fixed after it learned about it. According to the CyberX9 report, the vulnerability exposed postpaid customers call data records, comprising the time when a call was made, duration of call, location from which the call was made, customers full name and address, SMS details comprising contact number to which it was sent, among others. CyberX9 founder and Managing Director Himanshu Pathak told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)