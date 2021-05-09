COVID-positive Rajya Sabha MP dies in Odisha hospital

Rajya Sabha MP RaghunathMohapatra, who was also an eminent sculptor, died on Sunday atAIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for COVID-19,a senior official at the hospital said.

Mohapatra (78), a Padma Bhushan awardee, was admittedto the hospital on April 22.

Despite all valiant efforts by the doctors, Mohapatralost the battle and died at 3.49 pm, Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane,Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union MinisterDharmendra Pradhan among others expressed their condolenceover the demise of Mohapatra.

“Mohapatra will always be remembered for his profoundcontribution to Odisha in the field of art and heritage. Iextend my deep sympathy to the bereaved family. May his soulrest in peace,” Patnaik tweeted in Odia.

