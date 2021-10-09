COVID-19: Thane districts caseload up by 270, fatality count by one

The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 5,61,401 with the addition of 270 cases, while the death toll rose by one to 11,428, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatality were reported on Friday, he said.

The districts mortality rate currently stands at 2.03 per cent, the official added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,37,106, while the death toll is 3,278, another official said.

