COVID-19 surge: Bihar imposes night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am

The Bihar government on Sunday decidedto impose night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am as part of newmeasures to check spread of the killer virus, Chief MinisterNitish Kumar announced here.

A decision has also been taken to extend closure ofschools/colleges/coaching centres till May 15 from April 30decided earlier, he told reporters.

Religious places of all faiths will remain shut till May 15in view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Bihar, thechief minister said.

Earlier, they were closed till April 30.

The government offices with one-third strength willfunction only till 5 pm while shops/mandis/businessestablishments will be closed at 6 pm, an hour earlier thanwhat was decided last week, he said.

Attendance in funeral was reduced to 25 from 50 earlierand likewise gathering in marriage/shradha was curtailed to100 from 200 earlier.

Kumar announced the new curbs to break the chain ofcoronavirus in Bihar after an all-party meeting Saturdayfollowed by an interaction with the district officials duringthe day.

