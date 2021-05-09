COVID-19 patient found hanging in Pune hospital, probe on

A 44-year-old COVID-19 patient wason Sunday morning found hanging in a hospital in TalegaonDabhade in Pune, police said.

The man was admitted in the ICU section of thehospital on May 1 and was found dead in a storeroom attachedto it, an official said.

“The staff at the hospital had handed him a toiletpan, pulled curtains around his bed and waited outside. He gotup, went to the storeroom and locked it from inside. He wasfound hanging from a pipe with a telephone wire in thestoreroom after the staff mounted a search for him when he wasnot seen for a while,” Senior Inspector Bhaskar Jadhav ofTalegaon Dabhade police station said.

He may have committed suicide, though further probe inthe incident was underway, Jadhav added.

He said doctors have told police the deceased hadspoken to his brother at length the previous night.

