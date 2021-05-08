COVID-19: Kerala logs 41,971 cases, 64 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 : Kerala recorded41,971 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the COVID-19 caseloadto 18,66,827, while the toll mounted to 5,746 with 64 moredeaths.

Active cases now stood at 4.17 lakh, the stategovernment said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state wasfacing more challenges in the second wave.

As many as 27,456 people have been cured, taking thetotal recoveries to 14,43,633 and presently 4,17,101 peopleare undergoing treatment in various districts.

In the last 24 hours,1,48,546 samples were testedand the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 28.25 per cent.

So far, 1,69,09,361 samples have been tested,Vijayan told reporters here.

While Ernakulam reported 5,492 cases, the highest,three districts accounted for over 4000 cases–Thiruvananthapuram (4,560), Malappuram(4,558) and Thrissur(4,230).

Of the fresh cases, 387 people had come from outsidethe state and 38,662 were infected through contact, thegovernment said, adding those who tested positive todayincluded 127 health workers.

At least 10,81,007 people are under quarantine invarious districts, including30,262 in hospitals.

While Ernakulamhas65,856 people undergoingtreatment for the virus, Kozhikode has 52,638 and Thrissur48,718, a government press release said.PTI UDBNBALA UDBNBALA

