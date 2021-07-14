COVID-19: 1,990 new cases, 45 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesdayreported 1,990 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths, takingthe caseload to 28,76,587 and death toll to 35,989, thehealth department said.

The day also saw 2,537 discharges, pushing thetotal number of recoveries to 28,06,933.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 400 new cases, as the citysaw 490 discharges and only 8 deaths.

Active cases stood at 33,642.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.59per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.26 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru reported six deathseach, Belagavi (4), Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapura threeeach, followed by others.

After Bengaluru urban, Dakshina Kannada recordedthe highest number of new cases at 219 followed by Mysuru 211and Hassan 175.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positivecases, with a total of 12,20,498. Mysuru has 1,70,362 andTumakuru 1,16,594 cases.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the listwith 11,92,163, followed by Mysuru 1,65,479 and Tumakuru1,14,109.

Cumulatively a total of 3,62,93,105 samples havebeen tested in the state, of which 1,24,494 were tested onWednesday alone.

