Coronavirus: Thane districts infection tally up by 3,252; eight more die

With the addition of 3,252 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 6,84,672, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

With the virus claiming the lives of eight more persons, the death toll in the district stood at 11,686. Thanes COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 1.70 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,58,855, while the death toll is 3,353 now, another official said.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)