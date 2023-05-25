Consider and decide NGO plea to appoint new NRI Commission: Kerala HC to state govt

The Kerala High Court has asked the state government to consider an NGOs plea for appointing a new NRI Commission in the state for dealing with grievances of Malayali expatriates and take a decision on it within four months.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan asked the Kerala government to take a decision on the representation sent to it by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell which had moved the court contending that NRI Commission was inactive for several months after retirement of its chairman.

With the direction, the court disposed of the plea moved by the NGO which had claimed that due to the lack of a functional NRI Commission several grievances and disputes of expatriates remained unaddressed.

The order was confirmed by advocate Jose Abraham, the president of the NGO which in its plea had sought a direction to the state government to activate the Commission by appointing its chairman without any further delay.

The NGO, in its plea, had also said that it had moved a representation for appointing a chairman in March this year, but no action has been taken by the government on it.

