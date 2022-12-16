Congs Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 100 days on the road

The Bharat Jodo Yatras biggest achievement is that it highlighted issues relevant to the people, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said on Friday as the Rahul Gandhi-led foot march completed 100 days on the road.

Gandhi, Venugopal, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders of the party began the morning leg of the yatra from the Meena High Court here.

“Bharat Jodo Yatras biggest achievement is that issues of the common people of the country have been highlighted through it,” Venugopal told

