Congo reports new Ebola case linked to previous outbreak

A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in Congos eastern city of Beni, Congos ministry of health has announced, saying it is linked to a previous outbreak.

Testing by a lab at countrys National Institute for Biomedical Research in Goma on Monday confirmed that the case was the Ebola Zaire strain and was genetically linked to Congos 10th outbreak in the Ituri and North Kivu provinces from 2018 to 2020 that killed more than 2,000 people, the ministry said.

The case presented in a 46-year-old woman who was admitted to the Beni hospital in late July and died on August 15 after suffering symptoms associated with Ebola.

Our team on site in Beni has carried out a dignified and secure burial and also decontaminated the hospital where the patient stayed, the ministry said.

Advertisement

There are more than 130 high risk contacts that have been identified, of which 71 have been seen. The others remain at large, the ministry said.

We call on the population to calm down and to respect hygienic measures, the ministrys statement added.

Congo has experienced 14 recorded Ebola outbreaks since the virus was first discovered in the conflict-ridden country in 1976. The last outbreak from April to July took place in another region in the Equateur Province, killing five people.

Ebola is transmitted by coming into contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials.

However, the early symptoms of fever and muscle aches resembles other common diseases like malaria.

In addition to vaccinations, there is now effective treatment available that, if received early, can improve chances of survival significantly.

This latest announcement in Beni comes as the region is under threat from various rebel groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces rebels who have killed more than 2,000 people in over a year, according to various rights groups.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)