Cong prez polls: Tharoor meets Mistry, enquires about nomination formalities

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is preparing to contest the AICC president polls, met the partys central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday and enquired about nomination formalities.

Sources said that during the meeting, Mistry assured Tharoor that election would be free, fair and open.

Tharoor reached the AICC headquarters here and spoke to Mistry at his office, a day before the Congress central election authority is to issue the notification for the polls to elect the next Congress president.

Asked about his meeting with Tharoor, Mistry told

