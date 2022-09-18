Cong president or not, Rahul will always have pre-eminent place in party: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday favoured a consensus for the post of the AICC chief and asserted that Rahul Gandhi will always have a “pre-eminent place” in the party irrespective of whether he is president or not as he is the “acknowledged leader” of the rank and file. So far, Rahul Gandhi has declined to take on the mantle of party presidency but may change his mind, the former Union minister and Congress Working Committee member said, just days ahead of the notification of polls to elect the AICC chief. In an interview with

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)