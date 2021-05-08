CM Stalin seeks 500 MT oxygen allocation for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief MinisterM K Stalin on Saturday requested the Centre to enhance themedical oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu to 500 metric tonnes.

The chief minister, who had a telephonicconversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assured thePM that Tamil Nadu would stand by the Centre in the fightagainst Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister assured Stalin that he wouldconsider his request immediately, an official release heresaid.

The Prime Minister, the release further said,asked the Tamil Nadu government to continue testing for thevirus on a massive scale and focus on monitoring the mildcoronavirus patients at home.

Stalin also sought the centres cooperation incontaining the spread of the infection in Tamil Nadu.

In his first official communication to Modi aftertaking over as CM on Friday, Stalin had flagged the “severecrisis” over availability of medical oxygen and sought thePMs intervention to ensure supplies and make availablecontainers and trains to transport the life saving gas to thestate.

