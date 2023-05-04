Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tweets video of boy using abusive words against him, calls him Bajrang Dal member

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has posted a video on Twitter which shows a boy purportedly using abusive words against him, and claimed the minor was a Bajrang Dal member.

Baghel posted the video on his Twitter handle on Wednesday hours after he said the Chhattisgarh government will think about banning the Bajrang Dal if the need arises.

On Tuesday, the Congress in its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka polls promised to take action as per law, including banning organisations like this right-wing Hindu outfit and the PFI, accusing them of spreading hatred. The manifesto sparked a strong protest from the Sangh Parivar.

While posting the video, CM Baghel wrote, “This child, who refrains from taking the name of Lord Ram, is cursing me. He is a member of the Bajrang Dal. Look at what these people have turned our children into in the name of religion.” “I wish this child a bright future. May God make all children knowledgeable and strong like Hanuman Ji,” he added in the tweet.

Earlier in the day, while responding to a question from reporters on whether the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh will consider banning the outfit, the CM said, Bajrangis did create some disturbances here, but we controlled them. If required we will think about it (banning it).” Bajrang Dal has often courted controversies over vigilante action. Bajrang is another name for Lord Hanuman and the outfit’s insignia carries a picture of the deity.

