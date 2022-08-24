Chhattisgarh: 461 BJP, BJYM workers detained for bid to gherao CM Baghels house as part of protest

More than 450 leaders and workers of the BJP and its youth wing were briefly detained in Raipur on Wednesday when they tried to lay siege to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghels official residence to protest against alleged corruption and rise in unemployment in the state.

More than a dozen policemen sustained injuries while they tried to control the protesters at various places here, police officials said.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers led by the outfits president Tejasvi Surya, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, and other senior leaders were stopped at Akashwani Chowk where barricades were installed to stop the protesters, they said.

Scuffles were witnessed between the agitators and police personnel at other places in the city where protesters were stopped, they added.

According to officials, more than 2,500 police personnel were deployed in the capital and several roads leading to the CMs house were barricaded in view of the Halla Bol protest of the BJYM.

“As many as 461 protesters, including state BJP chief and MP Arun Sao, MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, MP Sunil Soni were formally detained under preventive measures and taken to central jail premises here, from where they were released unconditionally,” Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told

