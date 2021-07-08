Cattle preservation bill to be introduced in Assam House

The Assam Cabinet has given itsapproval for placing a cattle preservation bill in the budgetsession of the assembly, beginning on July 12, minister andgovernment spokesperson Pijush Hazarika said on Thursday, A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister HimantaBiswa Sarma on Wednesday, decided to repeal the existing”The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950″ and introduce “TheAssam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021” in the forthcomingsession of the House, Hazarika, the water resources minister,said at a press conference here.

About the proposed bill, Governor Jagdish Mukhi hadsaid while addressing the inaugural session of the 15th AssamLegislative Assembly on May 22, “We will adopt a zero-tolerance policy and enforce stringent punishment foroffenders.

“The proposed bill envisages the imposition of a completeban on the transport of cattle outside the state.” The Cabinet also decided to fully bear the litigationcost of government officials in connection with their actionstaken for border protection, Hazarika said.

“This is required as most of the litigations and casesare frivolous and instituted in a vindictive manner todemoralise the government employees from taking a bold standin discharging duty for protecting the border without fear orworry,” the minister said.

The Cabinet has also approved the inclusion ofGorkhas, residing in the tribal districts of Kokrajhar,Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri from before 2003, as a “protectedclass”.

It also gave its nod for including Moran, Matak,Ahom, Chutia, and Gorkha communities who are permanentlyresiding in the Sadiya tribal belt in the list of “protectedclasses of persons”.

The Cabinet also decided to restructure the presentmanual process of registration of applicants in the employmentexchanges of the state by shifting to the digital mode.

The employment portal will be hosted and maintained byNational Informatics Centre (NIC) with a provision for linkagewith the National Career Service Portal of the Government ofIndia, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The applicants who have already registered and theircards are still valid, will be given the option of enteringtheir previous registration number to retain the date of theirinitial registration, the spokesperson said.

The Cabinet also approved the provision ofrehabilitation grant in respect of houses damaged due tonatural calamities to those landless families who are residingon government land for long and are eligible for gettingallotment or settlement as per the provisions of the 2019 landpolicy and if there is no dispute over the possession.

It was also decided to rename the post of “Gaonburhas”as “Gaonpradhan” (village headman) and restrict their upperage limit to 65 years, keeping in view the nature of dutiesand responsibilities entrusted to them, the minister said.

