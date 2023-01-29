Captain Brinkman stars as Netherlands beat Australia 3-1 to clinch bronze

Captain Thierry Brinkman struck twice as Netherlands dished out a superb show of attacking hockey to beat world no.1 Australia 3-1 and clinch the bronze medal in the FIH Mens Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.

Brinkman struck in the 35th and 40th minutes while penalty corner expert Jip Janssen scored the other goal for Netherlands in the 33rd minute.

Australias lone goal came from their penalty corner expert Jeremy Hayward in the 13th minute.

The bronze meant that Netherlands finished on the podium for the fourth time in succession and they are also equal with Australia on the maximum number of medals won in the showpiece event.

Both Netherlands and Australia have now won 10 medals each in the 15 editions of the World Cup.

The Dutch finished third in 2010 and runners-up in 2014 and 2018. They have won the title in 1973, 1990 and 1998.

For three-time champions Australia, this was the first time they are returning home without a medal after they finished fourth in the 1998 edition. They had won a bronze in the last edition here.

Australia dominated the first quarter of the third-fourth place match between the losing semifinalists with more circle entries while the young Netherlands side relied on counter-attacks.

Blake Govers had a go at the Dutch goal in the seventh minute but his shot went wide. Four minutes later, captain Aran Zalewski also missed the target from a fine pass from a Hayward pass.

The Kookaburras earned two penalty corners and took the lead from the second PC two minutes before the end of the first quarter with Hayward sounding the board for his ninth goal of the tournament.

Netherlands, considered the most attacking side in the tournament, began to grow from the second quarter, which did not yield any goal, and Koen Bijens opportunistic attempt went just wide in the 22nd minute.

Australia led 1-0 at the breather but the Dutch turned up a completely different side in the second half as they pumped in three goals in the third quarter. Captain Brinkman was at his absolute best, lording the midfield play, supplying the forwards and even scoring goals himself.

After Janssen struck from Netherlands fourth PC of the match, Brinkman scored two brilliant field goals in the 35th and 40th minutes to give his side a 3-1 lead.

The young Netherlands side were quick on counterattacks and on many occasions, the Australian defence was caught napping by the sheer speed of the Dutchmen.

Brinkmans second goal — and Netherlands third — though resulted from a defensive blunder from Australias Tim Howard, who failed to clear the ball from inside his own circle properly.

Netherlands thought they had scored another goal seven minutes before the final hooter but the video umpire ruled otherwise.

