BYJUS closes $250 mn fundraise from Davidson Kempner Capital, raising $750 mn in May

Edtech major BYJUS is learnt to have closed USD 250 million fundraising from Davidson Kempner Capital and is in the process to close another funding round of USD 750 million by the end of this month, sources aware of the development said on Friday.

The company has raised USD 250 million at a flat valuation of USD 22 billion, sources said.

“BYJUS has successfully closed a USD 250 million fundraising from Davidson Kempner Capital Management. This round is part of an ongoing USD 1 billion funding round that has attracted participation from both existing and new investors and will be raised at the current valuation of USD 22 billion,” a source aware of the development told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)