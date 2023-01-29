Bus falls into ravine in northern Peru, leaving 25 dead

A passenger bus fell into a ravine in northern Peru on Saturday leaving at least 25 people dead and others injured, authorities said. The bus belonging to Qorianka Tours had left the capital of Lima for the Tumbes region near the Ecuador border on Perus coastal desert. The early morning accident left the bus on its side with bodies on the ground around it. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Perus prosecutors office says reckless driving and speeding are the main causes of road accidents in Peru.

Experts say that assistance is often slow to arrive to accident scenes and disorganised when it does, leading some of the injured to die before receiving help.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)