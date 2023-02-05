British PM Rishi Sunak joins UK-India NSA meeting

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a “special gesture” briefly joined a meeting here between Indias National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his UK counterpart Tim Barrow and assured his governments full support to deepen bilateral strategic partnership in sectors like trade and defence.

Doval and Barrow met at the UK Cabinet Office, a department responsible for supporting the prime minister.

“A special gesture by PM @rishisunak to join for a while India-UK NSA dialogue between Sir Tim Barrow & Mr Doval at @cabinetofficeuk,” the Indian High Commission tweeted on Saturday.

“Deeply value PMs assurance of his Govts full support to deepen strategic partnership in trade, defence, S&T. Look forward to the visit of Sir Tim to India soon,” it added. Dovals trip to London follows his visit to the US where he met Americas National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)