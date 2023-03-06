British Airways to invest more in India call centre

British Airways will make more investments in its call centre in India as the airline looks to upgrade customer service from the facility that employs more than 1,400 people.

CallBA, the airlines call centre located in Gurugram, Haryana, provides support to customers from the US and the UK through to South Asia and South West Pacific.

The carrier said it will make further investments in the call centre, which will also operate from a new office with a modernised telephone system later this year.

Financial details were not disclosed.

“CallBA has doubled in size since 2019, and the new facility will comfortably accommodate the full team and enhance the global customer experience offered by the dedicated team,” the airline said in a recent release.

The leading carrier opened its first call centre in the country in 2006.

The airlines Chief Customer Officer Calum Laming said the investment in the customer care team at CallBA is part of the vision to to continually enhance and upgrade customer service. “Investing in our people and a new office in Gurugram provides for growth and a significant improvement in our tools”.

It has a total of five call centres across the world.

“The airlines first call centre in India opened in 2006 as a wholly-owned subsidiary and has grown to more than 1,400 highly trained colleagues who offer around the clock customer support to customers from the US and the UK through to South Asia and South West Pacific,” the release said.

Currently, British Airways has been flying to India since 1924, operates 56 weekly flights connecting five Indian cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

