Bridge collapse in Himachals Chamba, two vehicles damaged

Two vehicles were damaged as the Choli Bridge in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district collapsed on Friday evening, officials said.

It is not immediately known if there are any casualties.

The officials of the district administration and revenue department had rushed to the spot, they said.

It is not clear if there were people inside the two vehicles — a car and a tipper truck — or if they were parked on the bridge near Holi.

The bridge collapsed around 7.30 pm, the officials said.

