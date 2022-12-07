Border row: Karnataka suspends bus services to Maharashtra owing to protests

The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) on Wednesday suspended its services to Maharashtra after reports emerged of some buses being defaced and damaged in the regions bordering Belagavi district.

Both states have voiced out concerns regarding Belagavi with Maharashtra staking claim that the region should be merged with it while Karnataka has reiterated its jurisdiction over the area.

“We are operating our buses only up to Nipani (in Belagavi district) due to tension, which has been there since morning,” an officer in the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation told

