Black fungus has claimed 52 lives in Maha so far: Official

As many as 52 people have dieddue to Mucormycosis, a rare but dangerous fungal infection, inMaharashtra since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, a seniorhealth department official said on Friday.

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, became amuch talked about subject after some recovering and recoveredcoronavirus patients were found infected with the disease,whose symptoms include headache, fever, pain under the eyes,nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.

