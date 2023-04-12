BJP sharpening communal divide as 2024 general elections approach: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is sharpening communal polarisation as the 2024 general elections approach.

He said that clashes between groups of people have been witnessed during the Ram Navami celebrations in some parts of the country.

“As 2024 (Lok Sabha elections) approaches, sharpening communal polarisation has become mainstay for the BJP for its electoral and political mobilisation,” Yechury said at a press conference here.

Yechury said that post the general elections next year, the actual formation of an anti-BJP alliance will take shape. He claimed that this combine will form the next government, replacing the BJP-led NDA.

The CPI(M) leader said each state has its specific political alignments, but the idea is to maximise pooling of the anti-BJP forces.

“Both in 1996 and 2004, alliances were formed after the elections,” he said.

He pointed out that the CPI(M) supported the Manmohan Singh government in 2004 despite having fought the Congress in three states West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura.

