BJP intensifies attack against AAP, Kejriwal; burns effigy of corruption, liquor scam

Intensifying its attack on the ruling AAP, the BJP on Monday burnt effigies of “corruption” and “liquor scam” near Hanuman Mandir here, as it reiterated its demand for resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged -corruption in the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

The Delhi BJP likened the effigy-burning to torching of a Holika, and has planned to burn such effigies at various locations, spanning all 70 assembly constituencies.

Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP working president, said AAP supremo Kejriwal comes to this Hanuman Mandir, near Connaught Place, to seek blessings of the Almighty before his endeavours in any election.

“With the divine blessings, he was to do good work for people and bring peace and amity in society. But, the AAP dispensation took steps that proliferated liquor vends in the city, even near religious places and schools, and incentivised consumption of alcohol,” he said in his address, soon before the burning of the effigies near the temple.

Delhi BJP workers will burn effigies of “corruption” and “liquor scam” in all assembly constituencies on Monday, he said.

“We chose this site to burn the effigies, as Kejriwal visits this temple before beginning his electoral campaigns, and from this very place, we make the resolve of finishing his corruption. We wont wait till 2025, Kejriwal will have to resign. He will have to answer questions related to this liquid scam,” Sachdeva said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also slammed the AAP and alleged a “massive corruption” in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy for 2021-22.

On March 1, the Delhi BJP had staged protests at various places here, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Kejriwal in the wake of resignations by two Delhi ministers facing corruption charges.

The saffron party had also taken its protest online, running a series of tweets with the hashtag “#Thekedar_Kejriwal_Istifa_Do” in Hindi.

The BJP earlier had termed the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the Delhi Cabinet amid corruption allegations a “victory of truth and that of the party workers” while claiming that the chief minister would have to resign as well.

Hours before the news of the two ministers resignations hit the headlines, the BJP had said that it would raise awareness on the “conspiracy” that was hatched to “toy” with the future of youths in Delhi by allowing the “proliferation” of liquor vends.

