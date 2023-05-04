BJP drops PM Modi’s day-long road-show in Bengaluru

The BJP on Thursday dropped plans to have an eight-hour road-show by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday following concerns expressed by Bengalureans over difficulties that they will face with such a day-long programme. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the Prime Minister would now hold a road-show on two days — 10 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday. The party on Wednesday said Modi would hold a 36.6 km road-show here on Saturday — covering a distance of 10.1 km from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm. “The public has expressed that it will be a problem if the road-show is held for the entire day. So, we have respected their feeling and spread it over two days”, Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday. Party leaders said the road-shows on May 6 and 7 would pass through 19 of the total 28 Assembly constituencies in the city. Karnataka votes on May 10. May 8 is the last day for campaigning and the votes would be counted on May 13.

