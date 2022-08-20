Bihar: Cong urges Nitish, Tejashwi to take necessary steps over law minister row

The Congress has urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav to take necessary steps over the controversy that erupted over the appointment of RJD leader Kartik Kumar as the law minister in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government.

The BJP has demanded his removal from the cabinet, alleging that an arrest warrant is pending against him in a 2014 kidnapping case, in which former Mokama MLA Anant Singh is also an accused.

The CPI-ML (Liberation), a constituent of the ruling alliance, has also demanded reconsideration of the RJD leaders induction into the cabinet.

“Both Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav should understand the gravity of the case against RJD leader Kartik Kumar. A discussion is needed over the issue and necessary steps must be taken by the CM and his deputy.

“I must say that remaining consecutively absent from the court proceedings or avoiding summons is not good. The controversy that has erupted over his induction is unwarranted. Immediate action is required to resolve the matter,” AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das told

