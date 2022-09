Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

US President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth IIs coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queens state funeral a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.

People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 pm in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.

In Windsor, where the queen will be laid to rest on Monday after her funeral at Westminster Abbey, rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. The rain stopped as the crowd erupted in applause.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden were among thousands of mourners to pay their respects. The president made the sign of the cross and put his hand to his heart as he stood quietly near the casket in the ornate 900-year-old hall with his wife and US Ambassador Jane Hartley.

Biden then signed the official condolence book and attended a reception Sunday at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III. He is one of 500 world leaders and royals invited to the queens state funeral Monday, along with hundreds of dignitaries, politicians, military veterans and British charity workers.

Biden called Queen Elizabeth II decent and honourable and all about service as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart went out to the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth lived her life for the people, Jill Biden wrote in a book for spouses and ambassadors. She served with wisdom and grace. We will never forget her warmth, kindness and the conversations we shared.

As the dignitaries poured in, the clock was ticking down for those seeking a place in the longest queue many have ever seen to file past the queens coffin. The miles-long queue is expected to be closed to new arrivals later Sunday so that everyone now in the line can view the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the queens funeral.

Family by family, thousands of people kept joining the line around the clock, braving chilly overnight temperatures and waits of up to 17 hours in a queue that stretched for over 5 miles (8 km).

The queens eight grandchildren, led by heir to the throne Prince William, circled the coffin and stood with their heads bowed during a silent vigil on Saturday evening.

Among the foreign leaders in London was New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who told the BBC she was humbled to represent her nation at the funeral and to witness the national outpouring of grief and respect for the late queen.

The thing that I will take away from this period is just the beauty of the publics response, the kindness that you see from members of the public, the patience, the camaraderie. That has been, for me, the most moving tribute of all, has been the public response of the British people, she said.

People across the UK will also pause Sunday evening for a nationwide minute of silence to remember the queen, who died Sept 8 at 96 after 70 years on the throne. Monday has been declared a public holiday, and the funeral will be broadcast to a huge television audience worldwide and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the country.

Police officers from around the country will be on duty as part of the biggest one-day policing operation in Londons history.

Crowds also gathered Sunday near Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony on Monday evening.

Steve Beeson came with his family of three and a bouquet of flowers he had purchased for the queen.

She has been a constant steadying of the reins for the country through all of these really rough times, the least we can do is come and say Thank you, he said.

Camilla, the queen consort, paid tribute to her mother-in-law in a video message, saying the monarch carved her own role as a solitary woman on a world stage dominated by men.

I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable, said Camilla, who is married to Charles.

Ukraines first lady, Olena Zelenska, was also among mourners paying respects to the queens coffin. The British government has been among the strongest supporters of Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia in February.

On Saturday night, it was the grandchildrens time to mourn. William and Prince Harry, Charles sons, were joined by Princess Annes children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrews daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Prince Edwards two children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

William stood with his head bowed at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. The crowd kept slowly, silently filing past.

The lying-in-state continues until early Monday morning, when the queens coffin will be moved on a gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors to nearby Westminster Abbey for the funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britains longest-reigning monarch.

After the service Monday at the abbey, the queens coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on the state gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at 99.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)