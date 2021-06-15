Biden says Putin a worthy adversary

Two days from his Wednesday meeting with Russias leader, President Joe Biden has called Vladimir Putin a worthy adversary but declined to say how hell measure the success of the meeting in advance.

Asked during a press conference after Mondays NATO summit about the upcoming meeting, Biden wouldnt offer any specifics on what hes hoping to gain from his time with Putin, saying only that theyll discuss areas where we can cooperate, and a warning that if Russia refuses to cooperate on things like cybersecurity we will respond in kind.

Biden said, however, that Putin is bright and tough and expressed hopes the Russian president would show interest in changing the perception the world has of him.

