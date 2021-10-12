Biden attends nephews wedding to ex-Real Housewives star

President Joe Biden attended his nephews wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week.

The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Bidens sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan OToole King.

King is a former cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, while Owens is an attorney. The event was held at Biden Owens home.

Advertisement

King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing meet my man.

Joe Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home.

King was previously married to retired MLB player Jim Edmonds.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)