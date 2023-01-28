Bharat Jodo Yatra got good response in Kashmir: Omar

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra received a good response in Kashmir, but TV media and “Kashmir experts” are silent about it.

“The talking heads are largely silent & the channels dont really want to talk about it but you dont have to be visually challenged to see the #BharatJodoYatra has got a very good response from Kashmiris. Young & Old, men & women, have been lining the road & marching for unity,” the former J&K chief minister tweeted.

“The most glaring silence has been from those “Kashmir experts” who waste no opportunity to paint Kashmiris as anti-national, communal, intolerant. The public participation flies in the face of this propaganda & that explains the total radio silence,” he added. Abdullah also joined the march at Banihal on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)