Bharat Biotech unit to make Pune plant functional by Aug-end

Biovet Pvt Ltd, an associate firmof Bharat Biotech, is confident of making a plant at Manjariin Pune “fully functional” for vaccine production by August-end, a senior administrative official has said.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is the manufacturer ofCovaxin, one of the two vaccines being used in the nationwideCOVID-19 inoculation drive.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and districtcollector Rajesh Deshmukh visited the plant on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Bombay High Court recently permitted Biovet totake possession of a ready-to-use vaccine manufacturing plant,built on a 12-hectare plot at Manjari in Pune, to produceCovaxin.

“The plant has a ready infrastructure. Anotherstrength of the company is that it is very competent and has adedicated team….I do not think there is any need to createany infrastructure to start production. Everything is inplace,” Rao told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)