Bengal govt disbursed Rs 74 cr to settle around 15,000 COVID-19 death claims: Minister

The West Bengal government has spent Rs 74 crore from its State Disaster Response Fund to settle around 15,000 claims of COVID-19 deaths out of the over 18,500 applications it has received so far, a minister said here on Tuesday. At least 80 per cent of the claims have been cleared, and more will be done soon, he stated.

“In accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines, we are releasing the compensation amount as soon as we get clearance certificates from doctors,” state disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)