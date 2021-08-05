Balbir Singh Sr would have jumped in joy had he been alive: daughter Sushbir

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr lived his life for the sport and would have jumped in joy had he been alive to witness the national teams historic bronze-medal winning feat at Tokyo Olympics, his daughter Sushbir Kaur said on Thursday.
The Indian mens hockey team scripted history at Tokyo, claiming an Olympic medal after 41 years, following a thrilling 5-4 win over a plucky Germany in the bronze medal play-off.
“He would have been very happy. He would have jumped in joy,” Kaur told
